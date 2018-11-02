Breaking: WAEC issues ‘attestation certificate’ to Buhari – Presidency

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has issued an “attestation certificate” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari is being criticised by the opposition in Nigeria after he told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that his school certificate is still with military authorities.

His spokesperson, Femi Adesina in a tweet from his verified handle said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”.

