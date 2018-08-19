Brighton shock Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion sent Jose Mourinho back to the drawing table for some reality check after beating his Manchester United wards 3-2 at the American Express Community Stadium.

The last game of MatchDay 2 ended a big embarrassment for United, hoping to demonstrate that they were ready to challenge their neighbours Manchester City for the title this season.

Bighton opened scoring with a stylish goal by Glenn Murray in the 25th minute. He flicked the ball over David De Gea from Solly March’s left-wing cross.

Two minutes later, Shane Duffy converted Anthony Knockaert’s pass after United had failed to clear a corner.

Romelu Lukaku’s header halved the deficit and triggered a revival hope.But Pascal Gross restored Brighton’s two-goal lead with a penalty before the break.

The visitors stepped up their game in the second half, but it only fetched a penalty goal from Paul Pogba in the stoppage time.

