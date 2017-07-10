Buhari: Aisha Says God has Answered Nigerians; Hyenas, Jackals will Soon be Sent Out

BY OBUTE JAMES

The wife of Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari thanked Nigerians for their prayer for the healing and recovery of her husband noting that very soon “the hyenas” and “the jackals” will be ejected from the kingdom.

Mrs. Buhari, who is currently in London with her husband, gave the indications on her Facebook page while responding to an earlier post made by a senator.

Shehu Sani had earlier posted a message in which he was making veiled reference to alleged power play playing out in the government circle in Buhari’s absence.

He claimed that while “weaker animals” were praying for the return of “Lion King,” those he called “the hyenas” and the “the jackals” are scheming, based on the assumption that the “Lion King” will never return.

But Buhari’s wife said the prayers of the “weaker animals” had been answered, and that “the hyenas” and “the jackals” would soon be evicted from “the kingdom.”

She wrote, “God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom.

“We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.

“Long live the weaker animals, long live Nigeria.”