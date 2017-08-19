Buhari Arrives Abuja from London

BY OBUTE JAMES

Prosident President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja from London after over 100 days medical attention.

Presidential aircraft that conveyed President landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4.35pm.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7, 2017 for medical attention British Capital, London.

The President disembarked from the aircraft, NAF 001, at about 4.48pm today, August 19, 2017.

Buhari was recieved by top government officials led by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.



The President, decked in a brown kaftan, mounted the rostrum and took the national salute before the men of the Brigades of Guard before proceeding to the presidential lodge with dignitaries who were on hand to receive him.