Buhari asked Dangote to construct Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road—el-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to construct the Kaduna-Birnin-Niger State Road as part of the conditions by the Federal Government for granting of tax holiday to the businessman.

Governor el-Rufai, who disclosed this during a town hall meeting in Birnin Gwari, assured the people that the violence in the area would soon end as Buhari had vowed that the perpetrators of the violence would be brought to book.

A statement by the governor’s campaign media team quoted the governor as saying that the President had ordered the establishment of a military formation in Birnin Gwari in addition to a police command being established in the town.

According to him, Alhaji Dangote had already committed N5 billion to the proposed project, noting that it was part of the tax holiday the Federal Government granted him.

…on crises

He explained that “the security agencies are acting on intelligence reports that the insurgents that have been attacking Zamfara and Katsina states are now relocating to Birnin Gwari and Chikun local governments.”

Governor el- Rufai noted that “Birnin Gwari and Lere are two local government areas in the state that have never experienced crisis, in spite of their ethno-religious diversities.”

While blaming the failure of local administration, as well as ethno-religious leadership in the local governments for the crisis in some parts of the state, the governor advised councils where ethno-religious crises occurred frequently to borrow a leaf from Birnin Gwari and Lere Local Governments.

el-Rufai also promised that a campus of Kaduna State University, KASU, would be established in Birnin Gwari, saying already Alhaji Shuaibu Mikati, a Birnin-Gwari-born businessman, had donated buildings for the proposed campus.

After the town hall meeting, the governor paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubair Maigwari, before attending the campaign rally, where he unveiled his running mate, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, and other party’s candidates.

