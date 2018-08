President Muhammadu Buhari will begin a 10-day working holiday in London from August 3, the media adviser, Femi Adesina said on Wednesday.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect”, Adesina said.

According to the statement, while the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be act as President.

