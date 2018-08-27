Buhari got what he bargained for – PDP reacts to Trump ‘lifeless’ comment

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the statement ascribed to President Donald Trump describing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘lifeless’ as very embarrassing.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said such embarrassment is a backlash a nation gets when incompetent leaders, out of inferiority complex, resort to jumping around the world, desperately shopping for endorsement from world leaders.

The party says President Buhari has been seeking international recognitions that are not predicated on any achievements from his three years in office.

Read full statement below:

PDP hereby charges Mr. President to take a cue from the comments ascribed to President Trump by settling down at home and discharge his responsibilities to Nigerians or humbly accept his failings.

While the PDP has strong reservations on the reported comment by President Trump, for which we demand a response from the Buhari Presidency and the US White House, the party further holds that had our dear President not cheapened the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by his woeful outing during his visit to the United States, President Trump would not have had the opportunity to assess his level of incompetence and make such an embarrassing statement about our President.

The PDP and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians are now sore worry over how other world leaders have been perceiving our President, who has not only failed in governance but has continued to demarket our nation in the international community.

The PDP however urges Nigerians not to be downcast by the embarrassing situation the nation has found itself, especially as the 2019 general election, which comes in

the next six months, offers the nation the ample opportunity to get it right on the choice of competent leadership Nigerians can be proud of.

