Buhari hasn’t extended vacation — Presidency

The Presidency has described reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his ongoing 10-day vacation in London as “fake”.

The official twitter handle of the presidency @NGRPresident, late Tuesday night, dismissed the report, saying it is an old story which was first circulated during the president’s vacation in Feb. 2017.

The presidency enjoined Nigerians to ignore the “fake news”, saying Mr Buhari had not extended his vacation.

It stated: “This story from Feb. 2017 is currently being mischievously circulated on social media platforms, to create the impression that it’s related to the president’s current vacation.

“Kindly take note of the date, 2017. The President has not extended his ongoing 10-working-day vacation.’’

The news alert, on social media, read: “Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly’’.

Mr Buhari began his latest holiday on August 3.

That means the president should complete his vacation on Friday, August 17. Under public service rules, only official work days are counted for holidays.

In his absence, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has acted as president.

Mr Osinbajo received praise for two key decisions during Mr Buhari’s absence.

Last week, he fired the director general of the State Security Service, Lawal Daura, for ordering a siege on the National Assembly.

Then, on Tuesday, he ordered the immediate ” overhaul” of the notorious police anti-robbery unit, SARS.

The decisions, which Mr Buhari did not take despite public demands, have led some Nigerians to jokingly urge he extends his vacation in London.

(NAN)

