BY OBUTE JAMES
President Muhammadu Buhari today hosted the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in London.
Saraki, Dogara and few others travelled to London today to pay a visit to Buhari who has been on medical leave.
Buhari Hosts Saraki, Dogara in London
BY OBUTE JAMES
President Muhammadu Buhari today hosted the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in London.
Saraki, Dogara and few others travelled to London today to pay a visit to Buhari who has been on medical leave.