Senate President, Bukola Saraki has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is cheerful and doing well.
In Statement released by his Media Office, Saraki said “Myself, Rt Honorable Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London.
” We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.
“The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.
“The President’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate. And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm”
Buhari is Healthy, No Cause for Alarm – Saraki
