Buhari Lands in Kaduna From London

Meets with VP Osibanjo and Other Top Government Officials in Abuja
BY OBUTE JAMES
President Muhamadu Buhari has returned from London to Nigeria in the early morning of today, Friday 10th March, 2017.
The President spent 51 days on extended vacation in London, United Kingdom.
Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, said Mr. Buhari’s plane landed in Kaduna well after 7.am today in Kaduna, debunking earlier reports that the president flew in at about 4.am.
Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting top government officials led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
The meeting is holding inside the First Lady Conference.
Earlier in Kaduna, President Buhari was received by Deputy Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala.
An excited Kaduna governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said on Facebook:
“The President is back. He has landed safely in Kaduna and received by Acting Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala and senior KDSG officials. The government and people of Kaduna State are proud to receive our First Citizen back to his home to face the task of rebuilding Nigeria. Alhamdulillah. Jumaat Mubarak to everyone.”
Mr. Adesina had announced Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari would return to Nigeria Friday (today).
Mr. Buhari left Nigeria on 19 January for a vacation in London.
