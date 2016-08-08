Buhari Launches War Against Indiscipline, WAI

BY OBUTE JAMES
President Muhammad Buhari led Federal Government on Monday August 8 re-introduced War Against Indiscipline, WAI, Brigade in Abuja.
Unveiling the brigade, the Buhari-led Federal Government explained that the body will aide civil intelligence gathering in the area of insecurity, violence, kidnapping, and other forms of social vices.
Speaking during the unveiling, the Director General of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Dr Garba Abari said the current administration decided to re-introduce the programme for better performance in the fight against indiscipline and corruption
It will be recalled that Buhari while he was the Military Head of State from 1984 to 1985, had introduced WAI as a panacea for corruption and to force Nigerians into exhibiting correct ethical conduct.
The programme then had gained so much popularity, as Nigerians disciplined themselves to do the right thing. The culture even continued for a while after he was ousted.
WAI was, however, criticised for human rights abuses regarding freedom, justice and equality, as the military brought its powers to bear in enforcing discipline on Nigerians.
muhammadjameel
we Nigerians like this WAI to came to the rescue op this continent wen we needed their most to panacea these diseases thoroughly may Allah gives us paramount support.