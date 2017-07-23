Buhari Meets with APC Governors & Leaders in London

BY OBUTE JAMES

President Muhammad Buhari on Sunday July 23 met with some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in London, United Kingdom.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the state governors as well as some party leaders inluding National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, met with Buhari over lunch for more than one hour.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who was part of the delegation said on the telephone that the President was “very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.”

The presidential spokesman further quoted the governor as saying that it was very clear from the discussions they had that Buhari followed developments at home very closely.

According to him, the governor also said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state.

Buhari was also said to have asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

“When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the President just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies.

“Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians,” the statement read.

Adesina further quoted Okorocha as saying that Nigerians don’t have to worry at all, adding that Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Okorocha noted.

Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; and Yahaya Bello of Kogi were also said to be in the delegation.

Buhari left the country on May 7 for medical treatment in the British capital.