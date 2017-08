Buhari Officially Resumes, Writes National Assembly

BY OBUTE JAMES

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially resumed on Monday August 21, 2017 following his letter to the leadership of the two Chambers of National Assembly, the Senate and House of Representatives.

In the letter signed around 11am, BuharI intimatee the federal lawmakers that he has resumed work after spending 104 days outside the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

Adesina said the communication was in line with constitutional provision that requires Buhari to notify the lawmakers of his return.

“In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom,” he quoted Buhari as stating in the letter dated August 21.

“Yes, some few minutes past 11, the President signed the letter notifying the National Assembly of his resumption. A copy has been sent to the Senate President and a copy has been sent to the Speaker, House of Representatives, so the President has resumed,” he said.

On what his resumption meant to Nigerians, the presidential spokesman said, “it means the President they voted into office, who has been serving them and who was indisposed for some time and who came back on Saturday, is ready to continue with the work he has been doing.”

On Nigerians reaction to the President’s broadcast that his message was not explicit enough, Adesina said, “that broadcast was just one step of many steps that are going to be taken in the days and weeks and months ahead so you can’t expect that everything will be said in one day.”