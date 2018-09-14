Buhari removes embattled Acting DSS DG, Seiyefa, appoints Bichi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday named Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Bichi replaces Matthew Seiyefa, who was appointed by then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, as Acting Director-General of DSS following the sacking of Lawal Daura by Osinbajo on August 7.

Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by the DSS operatives on August 7.

Garba described the new DG of DSS as a core operative of the secret service.

The statement read, “President Buhari has approved with effect from the 14th of September, the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as new Director-General of the Department of State Service.

“The appointee is a core secret service operative.

“He attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

“The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation, the precursor of the present DSS.

“Mr Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the United Kingdom, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

“The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

“In the course of his career, Mr Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia states.

“He was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

“He also served as Director at State Service Academy. Mr Bichi is married and with children.

This paper had on September 3 exclusively reported that loyalists of the President had begun moves to take control of the DSS after their protege, Lawal Daura was unceremoniously sacked by the then acting President Yemi Osinbajo over the unauthorized invasion of the National Assembly.

According to the report, a cabal in the Presidency had already given Seiyefa a signal that he might not be in office during the conduct of the general election next year by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Seiyefa, who is due for retirement in July 2019, hails from Bayelsa State. The appointment of a substantive DG for the Nigerian Secret Service and the anticipated decision of President Buhari not to confirm Mr. Seiyefa is said to be hugely celebrated by the presidency cabals that reportedly worked hard to convince Mr. Buhari about what they see as the implications of confirming Mr. Seiyefa ahead of the 2019 general elections. It is also a major victory for the powerful Cabals that were so devastated by the sacking of Daura. Signs have appeared glaring for Mr. Seiyefa that his days at the helm of the DSS are numbered when penultimate week, the powerful Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari directed Mr. Seiyefa to reversed all the posting and redeployment he did. Mr. Kyari had unusually boycotted the National Security Adviser who the DG of the DSS supposed to be reporting directly to as well as to taking instructions by writing directly to Seiyefa.

