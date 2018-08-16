Buhari seriously ill, held captive by cabal – Tambuwal

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says a cabal with personal interests is holding President Muhammadu Bhari captive as the president is seriously being faced with a health challenge.

Tambuwal was speaking yesterday at his office in Sokoto while receiving youths who had come to appreciate him for involving the youths in his administration.

“We supported Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to become President unconditionally and we admit that Buhari has integrity but that’s not the only requirement for leadership.

“We are aware that the President is affected by serious challenges of health and is being held captive by a cabal that runs Nigeria for their personal interests,” he said.

According to the former House of Representatives Speaker, he has been under intense pressure from various quarters in Nigeria including leaders of the country and friends of Nigeria outside the country to contest the 2019 presidency.

“But leadership is a collective decision and I have never asked to be made a leader at any time in my life. So, my aspiration will be determined by my people and after that, I will make my political decision known in a matter of days,” he said.

