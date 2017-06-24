Buhari Speaks from London, Greets Muslims, Nigerians on Sallah

Warns against reckless and divisive statements

BY OBUTE JAMES

President Muhammad Buhari has called on Nigerians to avoid reckless and divisive statements.

In a Sallah message to Muslims and Christians Buhari said “We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.”

Parts of the statements signed by Buhari spokesman, Garba Shehu read below:

“I am immensely grateful to God for hismercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations

.“Happy Eid-el-Fitr”

Mr. Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom on May 7 for medical treatment.