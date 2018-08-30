Buhari, Theresa May in closed-door meeting in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NAN reports that May who had earlier visited South Africa, is in Nigeria as part of her tour of some African countries.

The meeting started in the President’s office shortly after May arrived at the forecourt of the State House, Abuja.

She was received on arrival by President Muhammadu Buhari and top government officials.

The meeting is expected to touch on how to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Britain.

The two countries will later sign agreements on security and defence partnership and economic development

