President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return to London for medical checkup, Presidency stated this on Thursday
Presidency said contrary to some media reports, Buhari has not changed his plan to return to his doctors in London, for follow-ups.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with journalists.
Shehu said it was not true that Buhari had decided to bring his doctors to Nigeria instead of returning to London.
The presidential spokesman however did not specify when Buhari will return to London.
He said, “It is false news (that Buhari is no longer going to London). We are not aware of the reported advance movements.
“The last time the President spoke about this, he said he would return to his doctors after some time.
“We are not aware that this has changed.
Buhari to Return to London for Medical Checkup
President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return to London for medical checkup, Presidency stated this on Thursday
Presidency said contrary to some media reports, Buhari has not changed his plan to return to his doctors in London, for follow-ups.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with journalists.
Shehu said it was not true that Buhari had decided to bring his doctors to Nigeria instead of returning to London.
The presidential spokesman however did not specify when Buhari will return to London.
He said, “It is false news (that Buhari is no longer going to London). We are not aware of the reported advance movements.
“The last time the President spoke about this, he said he would return to his doctors after some time.
“We are not aware that this has changed.