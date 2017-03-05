Buhari Told Me on Phone, He will Return Soon – Governor Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello said President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on a medical vacation in London has spoken with him.
Bello who said he spoke with the President for a couple of minutes on the phone said Buhari assured him that all is well with his health and he will return soon.
The governor quoted the President as saying he would soon return to Nigeria to continue with his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation.
In a statement by his Director General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, Bello revealed that he spoke with Buhari during a visit to Lagos in company of the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, a few members of the House and some of his cabinet members.
The statement reads: ’’While in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari called Governor Yahaya Bello and interacted with him for a couple of minutes. Governor Bello was in the company of the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, a few other Honourable Members of the House, Honourable Commissioners and other top government functionaries. President Buhari and Gov. Yahaya Bello
‘’ The President thanked the Governor for his support and his leadership qualities.
“He told the Governor that he is observing rest and will return very soon to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation.”
Governor Bello is the latest high profile personality the President had spoken with since he extended his medical vacation in London.
The Presidency had on Saturday revealed that Buhari spoke with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the phone.
Buhari also spoken with the United States, US President, Donald Trump, Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari and a host of others
