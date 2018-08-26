Buhari’s government, a failure-PDP…Challenges Presidency, APC to debate on good governance

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday described the more than three years of President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as a failure “in every sector of our national life.”

The party stressed that information before it both “locally and internationally, confirm that the Buhari administration has failed woefully in all its promises and claims, particularly on the fight against corruption, economy, security, democracy as well as national unity and cohesion.”

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said claim by the federal government that it is fighting corruption has been exposed as a charade designed to hound perceived political opponents.

“Instead of fighting corruption, this administration is practically a felonious empire of corrupt individuals, certificate forgers, contract inflators, looters of treasuries and well-known liars, making it, ‘head to toe’, the biggest assemblage of plunderers in the history of our nation.

“We ask, if, Mr. President is indeed a man of integrity, as his handlers want the world to believe, why is he comfortable employing, embracing, surrounding himself with and offering protection to corrupt persons, certificate forgers and liars as ministers, advisers and political associates?

“Are there things Mr. President benefits or has in common with such individuals that attract them to him or for which they enjoy his cover to steal public funds in parastatals, agencies and ministries, particularly those under the direct supervision of the President?

“Largely, due to the incompetence and corruption of the Buhari Presidency, our once robust economy has been wrecked, resulting in unbearable hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation, strange sicknesses and untold depression with compatriots resorting to suicide missions and slavery as options.

“Under President Buhari, our nation has become dangerously divided. Violent clashes and bloodletting has become the order of the day. Rights of citizens are daily violated; democratic institutions, including the courts and the National Assembly have come under attack; elections are rigged with impunity; the unity of our beloved country is now under stress,” the statement read in part.

The party further chided the President for not doing enough in the provision of services to Nigerians in line with his electioneering promises.

It continued, “Mr. President has been going around the country shopping for projects executed by other persons, including PDP governors, to commission,” even as it challenged both the Presidency and the APC to an open debate on governance, promising to “expose the failures of the APC and Buhari Presidency to Nigerians.”

