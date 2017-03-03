Buhari’s Health: Is Nemesis Catching Up with the Cabal?

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT
The handwriting is now very clear on the wall for some of us that can see. Things are clearly falling apart for the once powerful cabal that took so many advantages, including holding our President hostage in his failing health condition, as a result of which our economy continues to crumble with the naira in free fall, prices of foodstuffs in unprecedented rise, inflation and poverty rising at alarming propositions, squalor and job loses almost in every home etc.
In every failure the country recorded since 29th May, 2015, the PDP is always the scapegoat. Very few are actually aware that the cabal that hold our President under siege through all forms of charms and the use of sorcerers are largely responsible for the seeming failure of the APC-led government under PMB and its inability or rather failure to make the desired impact on the lives of the citizens that gave so much but getting virtually nothing in return nearly two years after assuming power. There is no president in the history of Nigeria that got the kind of goodwill and support PMB got. It was largely because of his proven integrity, exemplary record of service and his stance on corruption.
The cabal took advantage of the enormous confidence Nigerians have on PMB and instead of helping him to build another record as he has done in the past, they concentrated instead in building a business empire for themselves using their influence and connection in government to determine appointments, lucrative postings and even crude oil and forex allocations through NNPC and CBN.
While the ‘powerful’ cabal under the over 70 years old man from Katsina State and a father of six has already consolidated its grip even though “the members didn’t even have voters card and did not vote during the election that brought PMB to power” and are determined to maintain their monopoly of manipulating and having a say in almost everything for their selfish benefits, the Lord we worship from all indications has begun to suppress their power and influence. It is happening now in the absence of PMB. To many insiders and some of us that are privy to the happenings and politics in the Villa, PMB’s medical vacation or his sickness might have been designed by Allah to contain the excesses of the selfish cabal that caged the President and blocked every good intention he has for the people. PMB right from his PTF days and as a human being has a weakness on those he trusted. He hardly see their bad. That is a minus for a leader like him.
The cabal is no longer available today under VP Osinbajo to dictate the tune; to facilitate their business interests and to continue the business as usual. They are the ones out of sheer desperation that are struggling to bring PMB back even though it is clear from the position of the medical team attending to the president that he needs more time to stabilise. Their concern is not because of the north or what we stand to collectively lose if, God forbid, PMB is not alive today, but because of the desire to maintain the power and monopoly they hitherto got. They are now convinced that as long as PMB is not 100% in-charge it will not be business as usual. But Buhari’s wife, Aisha, seems to be very comfortable even with the trauma of missing her husband because she is probably aware that the period of her husband’s absence is an opportunity to get rid of the capitalist cabal and will afford her husband the opportunity to perhaps see what he has not seen before. We pray he will eventually. President Buhari’s sickness and long stay in the UK is gradually becoming a blessing in disguise for the nation. Our fervent prayer is that PMB will come back alive, strong and will ultimately accept the fact that while no sane Nigerian doubted his integrity and commitment to build the nation, virtually all those that wished him well, including the hitherto uninformed masses and even within the members of his own family, are convinced that the cabal has been dictating the tune for him which was why until the day he traveled to the UK on medical vacation, things are clearly falling apart for his government with no solution in sight.
But notwithstanding recent propaganda that the general improvement in the economy, electricity supply, relative peace in the Niger Delta and increase in crude oil generation and export etc under Osinbajo are the manifestations of the result of PMB’s work, insiders and even privileged foreign countries are aware that the sudden disengagement of the cabal from the affairs of the country because of the president’s absence and the emergence of a determined and highly principled VP that sidelined the cabal is responsible for the steady progress we began to see.
It is the same cabal and for their selfish interest that convinced PMB not to accept the advise of the former CBN Governor and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on the way forward to the growing inflation and crumbling naira when the emir visited him. But Mr. Osinbajo seeing reason in the position of Emir Sanusi regarding the economy promptly directed the CBN to announce a new forex regime. It should be noted that the same forex regime that has begun to do the magic for us was rejected by PMB on the advice of the cabal. About 24 hours after the announcement of the new policy, the naira firmed up at the black market from about N520 to a dollar down to N440 to a dollar.
The leader of the cabal is now very worried because before now his phantom companies used to get forex supply every Monday. He was in Nigeria penultimate week on a chartered plane from London. He spent only four days and consulted widely within on the way forward incase PMB stays longer than expected. The cabal is no doubt in a dilemma. We believe nemesis is catching up with them. We believe Allah has designed PMB’s sickness to get rid of their excesses and He may probably use PMB or VP Osinbajo to fix the nation.
The man we referred to in our last report as the one laundering money for the 70 year old leader of the cabal is a former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, in one of the north-eastern states and a diplomat. He is not a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, as erroneously reported earlier. PMB, get well soon!
