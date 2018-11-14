Buhari’s refusal to obey court order is corruption – Emir of Gummi

The Emir of Gummi , Justice Lawal Hassan Gummi (retd) , says refusal to obey a court order is another form of corruption , noting that government must exemplify the change it promised before expecting citizens to follow suit.

He said disrespect for the rule of law , bad governance , disobedience to court orders, non -compliance with electoral regulations by political parties, godfathers hijacking the electoral process and dwindling confidence in the justice system posed threats to Nigeria ’s democracy .

The monarch, who was the keynote speaker at the Barewa Old Boys Association, BOBA annual lecture , held at the Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, spoke on the topic , ‘The challenges of the judiciary to democracy : The Nigeria perspective .’

The 97 -year old college , located in Kaduna State , is reputed for producing five out of Nigeria ’s past leaders , including General Yakubu Gowon , Alhaji Shehu Shagari , late Umaru Yar ’adua , late Gen . Murtala Mohammed and the late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa .

It has also produced three Chief Justices of Nigeria , three Inspectors -General of Police and four Secretaries to the Government of the Federation .

But in his address , Gummi described the judiciary as the watchdog of democracy , without which “ reckless marauders will attack the society,” adding that an insecure judiciary is one of the greatest threats to democracy .

He said , “Orders of court are disobeyed at will in the name of fighting corruption . No one institution , no matter how highly placed , should flout the laws of the land , not even under the guise of fighting corruption . Refusing to obey an order of court is another form of corruption in itself.

“The executive cannot play the role of both the accuser and that of the judge at the same time .

It is an aberration in a democracy . National security cannot take precedence over the rule of law ; rather , it should be guided by the rule of law .

“Any democracy where the executive tries to intimidate and harass the legislature and / or the judiciary into doing its bidding is a democracy under threat. In the same vein , it is not right in a democracy for the National Assembly to make governance difficult for the executive for pecuniary reasons.

“People are suffering, there are poor funding for the services to our people, especially within the core north, some people are being allianiated to the system of good governance, as such suffered more than anytime in the history of our dear nation”

“Certain group of people are being upgraded than the others, whereas; insecurity, poverty and unemployment becomes a focal point in identifying our general well beings, measured taken are under funded due to insincerity and negligence of FG”

“We all agree that we need change as promised by the government , but that change must first begin with them , then , you and me”.

