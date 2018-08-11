Cabal Moves To London For Daura’s Reinstatement

Following what insiders described as desperate efforts to drag in the mud a powerful member of the kitchen cabinet of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, some members of the cabinet on have arrived London in a bid to secure a reprieve for the sacked boss of the Department of State Services (DSS), Malam Lawal Musa Daura.

This paper reliably gathered from a credible source privy to the behind-the-scene maneuvering and power play in the seat of government that members of the kitchen cabinet of the administrations are not taking it easy, as it is obvious to them if they shy away from saving Daura, they may suffer same fate in the months ahead.

According to the source; “Considering the fate that befell Daura, some members of the cabal are unease and have vowed to ensure to mount pressure on Mr. President to review the termination of the DSS boss by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The letter to the Acting President by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, detailing the investigation of Daura is reflective of what may befall him if nothing is done to save his neck.”

Continuing, the source further said; “I can tell you that they are in London to tell the President that Daura has done nothing wrong to deserve the harsh treatment meted on him.”

The police undertook thorough search of both the sacked DSS home and his guest house located in Maitama during which the huge discovery of funds in foreign currencies and weapons is causing consternation among Nigerians and the international community.

This paper also gathered that while in London, the cabal will try to convince the President to dump Osinbajo as his running mate, as there are moles in the APC to frustrate his comeback bid in 2019.

Asked if it was possible to have Daura reinstated to his former position, the source responded, “Daura will not be the first public official to be reinstated. You can recall that the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, also from Katsina like the president and Daura, was reinstated to his position even after a committee that was set up by Osinbajo found him culpable of misappropriation of funds running into billions.

However, the conditions believed to have been given by Acting President Osinbajo to President Buhari before he got the approval to kick out the former DSS boss is seen as one that may not likely be toyed or tempered with by Buhari.

Osinbajo, who was believed to have been irked by the rude response he got from Lawal Daura, had reportedly told the president on phone that either him (Osinbajo) or Lawal Daura had to go for which the president opted quickly for the sack of Daura.

President Buhari, it was gathered could not dare to toy with the idea of retaining Lawal Daura at the expense of his deputy knowing the political implications with regards to the gale of defection and possible backlash as well as the implication of having Osinbajo leave the administration and the Party which might be followed by former governor of Lagos State and one of the leaders of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and other South-west states.

President Buhari is believed to have weighed the options and came to the realization that it was far cheaper to sacrifice Lawal Daura, who is believed to be carrying too main baskets of sins committed against different interest groups.

The days ahead, according to the source close to corridors of power, may prove heady as President Buhari may be forced to either accept the thinking of the cabal or stick with his deputy whose decision to sack Daura has been and still being applauded by Nigerians and the international community.

Meanwhile, as President Buhari continues to face embarrassment of protesting Nigerians over his holiday in London, our checks indicate that President Buhari may have to shorten his visit by a day or two in order to take control of the situation.

