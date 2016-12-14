The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has cautioned that suicide rate ‘may’ rise in the state due to the outbreak of the ‘frozen’ accounts and alleged crash of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, otherwise known as ‘MMM’,
LASEMA gave the advice after a twitter user cautioned that suicide rates may increase in Lagos, due to the controversial ‘pause’ of the scheme.
On its Twitter handle @lasemasocial, the LASEMA RESPONSE UNIT dropped an emergency number to call should any case of suicide arise in any part of the state.
Promoters and participants of MMM in Nigeria on Tuesday woke up to the shocking news that the ponzi scheme was frozen and all confirmed accounts suspended.
There was also a report that a participant in Benue State who is to wed in two weeks time drank insecticide on hearing that MMM has crashed.
Call 112 If Anyone Attempts to Commit Suicide over MMM Collapse – Emergency Agency
