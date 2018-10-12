CG of NIS, Bababdede warns Personnel against Extortion

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has warned officers of the Service against extortion.

In a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Sunday James and sent to Concise News on Wednesday evening, the Comptroller-General directed Comptrollers to properly brief personnel under their Commands and to take practical steps to ensure officers adhere strictly to their official mandates and steer clear of any act tantamount to extortion.

￼

Babandede was also quoted to have told the general public especially travellers to take advantage of various platforms provided by the Service to report any act of misconduct by officers of the Service.

The statement reads in full: “The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration Muhammad Babandede, MFR, has been drawn to an allegation of extortion by some Officers and Men of the NIS manning the nation’s Port of entries particularly along Borno State border axis of Darman-Gubio- Magumeri-Maiduguri Road and Munguno- Maiduguri Road.

“In the light of the above, the CGI has directed for an investigation into the alleged corrupt practice. He has also directed Comptrollers to properly brief personnel under their Commands and to take practical steps to ensure Officers and Men adhere strictly to their official mandates and steer clear of any act tantamount to extortion.

“The general public especially travellers are hereby requested to take advantage of the under-listed platforms to report any act of misconduct by officers and men of the Service.

“

