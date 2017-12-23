Christmas: Better Days Lie Ahead – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on

Saturday December 23,in his Christmas message, told all Nigerians that better days lie ahead of the nation despite its current challenges.

In a Christmas message he personally signed and was made available to journalists in Abuja, he said “I am deeply convinced that better days lie ahead for us as a nation as we make progress on all the major fronts where we have set our energies to surmount the challenges. I wish you all Happy Christmas celebrations,” the

President said.

He described the commemoration of

the birth of Jesus Christ as an

important opportunity for Nigerians to show love to one another and

encourage unity by spending quality

time with their friends , families and

the less – privileged .

He said it was also an occasion to

draw inspiration from the exemplary

lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ,

who he said constantly stood for what

is right , true and honest.

The President urged all, while

celebrating, to remember members of

the armed forces who had been

making sacrifices to secure the

country .

He said , “ The Holy Book describes

Christmas as a festival of peace, joy,

healing, hope and fulfilment. It

kindles great expectations in the heart ,

irrespective of the challenges of the

moment .

“ As we celebrate this Yuletide season,

let us devote some time to pray and

appreciate the sacrifices of members

of our armed services to keep our

nation safe and secure.

“ By the same token , and keeping with

the spirit of the season , our gallant

troops serving in the frontlines in the

fight against insurgency; those

wounded , lying in the hospital , as well as civilians who have suffered the

brunt of evil and wicked elements

these past years, deserve our fervent goodwill and sustained prayers.

“ The personal fortitude of these

individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who

work against the unity of our nation. ”