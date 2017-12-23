Christmas: Better Days Lie Ahead – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on
Saturday December 23,in his Christmas message, told all Nigerians that better days lie ahead of the nation despite its current challenges.
In a Christmas message he personally signed and was made available to journalists in Abuja, he said “I am deeply convinced that better days lie ahead for us as a nation as we make progress on all the major fronts where we have set our energies to surmount the challenges. I wish you all Happy Christmas celebrations,” the
President said.
He described the commemoration of
the birth of Jesus Christ as an
important opportunity for Nigerians to show love to one another and
encourage unity by spending quality
time with their friends , families and
the less – privileged .
He said it was also an occasion to
draw inspiration from the exemplary
lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ,
who he said constantly stood for what
is right , true and honest.
The President urged all, while
celebrating, to remember members of
the armed forces who had been
making sacrifices to secure the
country .
He said , “ The Holy Book describes
Christmas as a festival of peace, joy,
healing, hope and fulfilment. It
kindles great expectations in the heart ,
irrespective of the challenges of the
moment .
“ As we celebrate this Yuletide season,
let us devote some time to pray and
appreciate the sacrifices of members
of our armed services to keep our
nation safe and secure.
“ By the same token , and keeping with
the spirit of the season , our gallant
troops serving in the frontlines in the
fight against insurgency; those
wounded , lying in the hospital , as well as civilians who have suffered the
brunt of evil and wicked elements
these past years, deserve our fervent goodwill and sustained prayers.
“ The personal fortitude of these
individuals will continue to inspire us to victory as we turn the tide against the enemy and annihilate those who
work against the unity of our nation. ”