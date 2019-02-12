Clinton cancels visit to Nigeria

A former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton, has cancelled his visit to Nigeria on the invitation of the National Peace Committee.

He was billed to deliver a goodwill message during the signing ceremony of the National Peace Accord in Abuja between February 12 and 13.

A statement that his spokesperson, Angel Ureña, sent to the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena, said the visit could be politicised.

“It has become apparent that President Clinton’s visit to Nigeria has the potential to be politicized in a way that is not in line with the goals of the Committee. Therefore, he will not be traveling to Abuja,” the statement partly read.

The statement added that Clinton would talk to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsami Abubakar (retd.) this week.