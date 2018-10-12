CONFIRMED: 2019: Peter Obi is Atiku’s running mate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday picked a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as his running mate.

Mr Atiku made the choice after narrowing his search for running mate to a politician from the South East.

On Wednesday, this paper reported that at least three technocrats and two politicians have been penciled down for the position.

The technocrats include: former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo; former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Akinwunmi Adesina; and former Managing Director of Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, Chike Obi.

The politicians are: former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The PDP hierarchy are still undecided between the South-West and South-East, on the zone the position should be allotted.

Both zones were believed to have helped Atiku neutralise the Northern zones’ delegates’ votes that went to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, during the presidential primary on Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...