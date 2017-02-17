The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday declared a former Governor of Borno State, Ali Sheriff, as the authentic National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The court set aside the judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Rivers State who recognized former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi as the leader of the party.
However, three other judges ruled in favour of Sheriff on the same case.
Sheriff and Makarfi lead separate factions of the PDP, Nigeria’s major opposition party.
Details later…
Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Sheriff
Court of Appeal Declares Sheriff as Authentic PDP National Chairman
The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday declared a former Governor of Borno State, Ali Sheriff, as the authentic National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The court set aside the judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Rivers State who recognized former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi as the leader of the party.
However, three other judges ruled in favour of Sheriff on the same case.
Sheriff and Makarfi lead separate factions of the PDP, Nigeria’s major opposition party.
Details later…