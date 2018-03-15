Court Stops Gov. El-Rufai, KADGIS from Taking Further Actions on Factional APC Office

BY OBUTE JAMES

The Kaduna State High Court on Thursday March 15, restricted Governor Nasir El-Rufai led government from taking further actions on the demolished building of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi which serves as the Kaduna State headquarters of the All Progressive Congress led by Danaladi Wada.

The state government demolished the Kaduna State APC head office at No 11B Sambo Road in Kaduna on February 20, 2018 and later on claimed that it had revoked and taking over the land.

The court gave an interim order restricting KDSG and KADGIS either by themselves, agents, privies or any person howsoever acting through or for them from taking any step or action on the plot of land at No 11B Sambo Road, Kaduna pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court ordered that even the boys quarter on the plot of land at No 11B Sambo Road which survived the demolition on February 20, 2018 should not be tempered with by the Kaduna State Government and its agencies or agents.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the Respondents either their selves, their assigns, agents or any other persons directly or indirectly engaged by them from demolition and/or doing anything or taking any step that will be harmful to the boys quarter which still stands as the only part of the property that survived the demolition of 20th February, 2018 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed before this Honourable court, ” it said.

The case is adjourned to 29 March, 2018 for the motion on notice.

Court Adjourns Hunkuyi’s N10bn Suit against El-Rufai Govt to March, 26

Similarly, the Kaduna State High Court earlier on Thursday March 15, adjourned the suit brought to it by Senator Hunkuyi demanding N10 billion as damages against Kaduna State Government and Kaduna Geographic Information Service, for illegally and unlawfully demolishing his house.

The court adjourned the case to March 26, 2018 following the request by the Defence Counsels (lawyers from Kaduna State Ministry of Justice) that time should be given to them to enable them enter their defence.

Counsel to Hunkuyi, Prof. Yusuf Dankofa at the state high court among other things is praying the court to declare that the respondents (Kaduna State Government and KADGIS) action in arrogating to themselves the power to punitively sanction the Applicant’s (Hunkuyi and his Company, Muna Investment Ltd) property even if the Applicant were purportedly in default of payment of either ground rent or land use charge or for any other reason constitute a gross violation of Applicant Fundamental Human Right guaranteed under section 43 (1) and 46 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and therefore illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

He prays for “A declaration that the purported takeover of the applicant’s property located at No 11B Sambo Road Kaduna by the Respondents on the basis of purported non-payment of ground rent/land use charge or for any other reason is wrong, illegal and unconstitutional,

Hunkuyi’s lawyer also prays for an order of the court “setting aside the purported take over of the applicant’s property.”

The lawyer is asking for “An Order of this Honourable Court mandating the Respondents to pay the Applicant the sum of N10,000,000,000 (ten billion naira) being aggravated, punitive and general damages against the Respondents jointly and severally for the violation of the Applicant’s Fundamental Human Right.”

It will be recalled, The Kaduna State High Court on Monday 5th March, 2018 gave an order restricting Kaduna State government and its agency, KADGIS from taking any action in respect of the bill against the house of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi at Inuwa Wada in Kaduna.

The Court in the interim order restricted KDSG and KADGIS either by themselves, agents, privies or any person howsoever acting through or for them from taking any step or acting on a purported Bill issued against Hunkuyi in respect of payment of ground rent on his property located at number 18A Inuwa Wada, the purported Bill having been concocted by the Defendants without any Gazette or laws, pending the determination of the motion on notice.