Court Stops Kaduna State Govt from Taking any Action against Hunkuyi’s House

BY OBUTE JAMES

The Kaduna State High Court on Monday 5th March, 2018 gave an order restricting Kaduna State government and its agency, KADGIS from taking any action in respect of the bill against the house of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, a representative of Kaduna North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate.

Justice G. Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court granted an Interim Order filed by Yusuf Dankofa (Professor of Law) on behalf of Hunkuyi in the suit No: KDH/KAD/207/18.

The Court in the interim order restricted KDSG and KADGIS either by themselves, agents, privies or any person howsoever acting through or for them from taking any step or acting on a purported Bill issued against Hunkuyi in respect of payment of ground rent on his property located at number 18A Inuwa Wada, the purported Bill having been concocted by the Defendants without any Gazette or laws, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The case is adjourned to 21st of March for the Motion on Notice.