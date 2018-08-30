Daura Opens Up: Siege on NASS a Collective Decision

The last has not been heard of the sacked Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Lawal Daura, as this paper 0 learnt on good authority that neither was he given query over any issue nor indicted on his handling of affairs of the service until his sack.

A close associate to the sacked DSS boss who spoke to this reporter on conditions of anonymity said that Daura insisted that he took all actions in national interest through a collective responsibility, including involvement of principal officers of sister agencies even though he promised not to disclose on whose authority he relied on to lay the siege on the National Assembly (NASS).

The source further said that “while the former DSS boss has not officially handed over up till now, his house both in Asokoro and Gwarinpa were thoroughly searched in the night and nothing incriminating were found, and all items found including necklace, praying mat, CDs, ATM card, women bags, documents and receipts have been duly returned to him accordingly.”

The source also stated that when he was invited by the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the security briefing, he quickly rushed out and left some of his personal belonging including phones in the office. He noted that when he was whisked away and eventually sacked, he did not know his offence.

The source further disclosed that Daura felt demoralised after being tagged as a mole of the opposition elements for laying a siege on the National Assembly.

The source said: “Daura has been completely demoralised by the wide spread insinuations of working for the opposition when he took daring moves to protect the Presidency and the ruling party against the antics of the powerful opposition elements. The allegation of being a mole is utter balderdash!”

The source who is also close to security agencies pointed out that: “Spymasters all over the world can be sacrificed but not to the extent of rubbishing their integrity and reputation on the altar of political considerations, especially a spymaster created by the same system, considering the delicate and sensitive nature of intelligent services.”

However, the new development from the sacked Daura-born security chief has contradicted the report submitted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Idris Ibrahim that Lawal Daura, has confessed that he deployed hooded Operatives of the Secret Service to the National Assembly complex based on intelligence report that unauthorized persons were planning to smuggle dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the Federal Legislative complex.

His purported confession was disclosed in an alleged interim investigation report submitted to the then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

In the report, the IGP argued that Daura carried out the siege on the National Assembly, without the approval of the Acting President.

“The former Director-General, Department of State Security Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, acted unilaterally, without informing the Presidency. He did not share or intimate other Security Agencies on the unlawful operations”, Idris said in the report.

As pressure is being mounted on President Muhammadu Buhari mainly by the presidency cabals to reinstate the embattled sacked DG of the DSS, it remains to be seen if the president who is clearly in a dilemma will sacrifice his good working relationship with VP Yemi Osinbajo, who sacked Mr. Daura by succumbing to the pressure of the powerful and overbearing presidency cabals.

