Deeper Life Bible Church is apolitical – Church Leader

About 100,000 to Attend Kumuyi’s Crusade in Suleja

BY OBUTE JAMES

The Niger State Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Toyin Araromi said the church is apolitical and does not involve in politics.

He made this known in respect of allegation in some quarters that the church has identified itself with a political party over the participation in activities marking Nigeria 58th Independence Anniversary by the church leadership.

Similarly, about 100,000 thousand participants from within and outside Niger State are to attend Pastor William Kumuyi’s crusade in Suleja.

Pastor W. F. Kumuyi who is the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide is scheduled to visit Suleja for the crusade tagged “A Night of Supernatural Connection with the God of Wonders” on Thursday 25th October, 2018.

Toyin who made this known during the press conference in Suleja further said thousands of Christian faithful irrespective of denomination in and around Suleja will be the guests of Pastor Kumuyi during the crusade.

He said the recent visit of Pastor Kumuyi to Suleja in July 2017 led to several miracles ranging from salvation, healings from ulcer, deafness, dumbness, diabetes, lameness, madness, hypertension, among others.

“The Holiness Preacher who has been a blessing to our generation is not tired. He is coming back again to Suleja on Thursday 25th October, 2018,” he said.

Toyin said “It may interest you to know that Kumuyi’s coming is timely and divine, especially at a time when the government of the day is faced with the challenges of insecurity, moral decadence, among others.

“Pastor W.F Kumuyi is storming Suleja with a message of divine solutions to individual, family and national problems. He is bringing the message of love, peace, unity and progress.

“In the face of the prevailing socio-economic, physical and spiritual challenges facing the populace, it is heartwarming that this great man of God is coming for both physical and spiritual liberations. So we urge the good people of Niger State and Suleja in particular to come together and receive divine blessings irrespective of their religious beliefs.”

On security arrangement, he said “efforts are being made with military and paramilitary including Nigerian Police, Department of State Service, DSS, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC among others to ensure effective security during the programme.”

Pastor Toyin said there will be free transport arrangement in order to convey participants to and fro.

“It is expected that all participants will come with great expectations for salvation, healing, and spectacular miracles, “ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...