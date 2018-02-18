Deeper Life Pastor Calls for Peace, Unity as Kumuyi Storms Minna, Niger State

Over 50,000 Participants to attend the Crusade

BY OBUTE JAMES

The State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Niger State, Pastor Toyin Araromi has called on the people of the state and entire Nigerians to embrace peace and unity in order to get the desired growth and development.

Pastor Araromi who made this known in Minna during the press conference ahead of the planned visit of Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi to the state this week also called on Nigerians to end herdsmen killing and other social vices that are of threats to the nation.

Araromi said Nigerians should engage in prayer to allow God’s intervention noting that without prayer the situation would have been worse.

He said everyone should see himself as his brother’s keeper and think more of solution than criticism without panacea to the problem.

Araromi said over 50,000 people are expected to attend the crusade titled “Night of uncommon experience with the God of solutions” which will take place Wednesday 21st February, 2018 at Trade Fair Complex, Sango, Minna, Niger State

“We are hoping that several people will attend this crusade. You should not be surprised if you see the Governor of the State, Abubakar Sani Bello.”

He said arrangements are being made for free vehicles that will convey participants to and fro to the crusade venue.

On security arrangement, Araromi said security operatives from Nigerian Military, Police, Department of State Security Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps among others will be on ground to provide security.

He said his visit will lead to salvation, deliverances, healings and other miracles.

“The coming of Pastor Kumuyi will bring about renewed hope for the people of the state.”