Deeper Life Pastor Calls for Tolerance, Unity as W. F. Kumuyi Visits Suleja, Niger State

BY OBUTE JAMES

The Niger State Overseer, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Toyin Araromi has called for tolerance, peace and unity in Nigeria.

Araromi who made this known in Suleja at a press briefing over the scheduled visit of the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, for a one day crusade in Suleja, Niger State on July 6, noted that the task of ensuring peace and unity in Nigeria is not the responsibility of Government alone, hence the need for the crusade.

“I agree with you that there have been agitations from different ethnic groups over one issue or the other but you cannot solve a problem with a problem,” he said.

He said there is no nation that can record growth and development in the atmosphere of instability and disharmony hence the need of tolerance, patience, peace and unity.

“This crusade would be part of the Church’s contributions to meeting the needs of Nigerians especially at this period of economic recession. We are all aware of the present agitation for fragmentation as well as security threats to lives and properties in the country.

“I want to say that government alone cannot solve these multifarious problems hence the need for a programme like this,’’ he said.

According to Araromi, the crusade with the theme “Night of Unforgettable Encounter with the God of Wonders” will attract about 150,000 participants to be drawn from Suleja, Tafa, Gurara and other Local Government Areas of Niger State.

He said over 200 security operatives from Nigerian Military, Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps; Department of State Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary outfits are expected to ensure security during the crusade.

He said the visit of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi to Suleja in 2009 attracted about 130, 000 participants with several miracles, signs and wonders.

According to him, much is being expected from the Crusade coming up on July 6, 2017 by 5pm at Nigerian Red Cross open field, opposite Kwamba Primary School along Minna Road, Suleja Niger State.

The Suleja Region Overseer of Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor Nimibofa Samuel Victor in the same vein said transport arrangement to convey participants to and fro have been made.