DH EXCLUSIVE

UNPRECEDENTED MONTHLY SALARY SCAM OF N1B IN BAUCHI

An unprecedented monthly salary scam big enough to fully develop the ailing health and education sectors of Bauchi State under embattled Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has been uncovered with documentary evidences by DESERT HERALD.

Governor Abubakar’s first verification exercise which was reasonably thorough and has succeeded in eliminating hundreds of ghost workers from the payroll of the State and its local governments would have saved a lot for a state that is yearning for development and government attention. But the exercise has only provided opportunity to high profile persons within the government circle to insert over 2000 ghost workers with a cumulative fraudulent salary of almost N2b every month.

Fake names were assembled, visual accounts numbering 7 were opened, each of the 7 dedicated accounts with Bank Verification Numbers, BVN, created to perpetrate the whooping monthly fraud. The governor is said to be aware of 3 of the accounts while he was left in the dark about the other 4 by close corrupt aides. Each of the 7 BVN accounts is generating over N100m from the salary fraud every month.

For the comprehend lists of the ghost workers, when the scam started, lists of beneficiaries of the unprecedented salary scam and detail to detail documents including bank details of transfers and withdrawals watch out for DESERT HERALD. Is Governor Abubakar aware and a beneficiary of the salary fraud? This nagging questions can only be answered by your authoritative DESERT HERALD. Watch out!

