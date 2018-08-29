Eddie Murphy expecting 10th child

Hollywood actor, Eddie Murphy, has confirmed he is expecting his 10th child.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent sightings of his girlfriend, Australian actress, Paige Butcher, with a visible baby bump.

In 2016, the longtime couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy.

She was also the first child for Paige. The actor has confirmed that they are indeed expecting a child. His representative also confirmed to E News that the baby is due in December.

The 57-year-old actor is no stranger to fatherhood. He is a dad to five kids with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. They share four daughters—Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16—and son Miles, 25.

The Oscar nominee also shares a son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely and son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood.

In 2007, former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown gave birth to their daughter, Angel, 11.

While Murphy and Butcher have been dating for years, the Coming to America star has managed to keep their life together mostly private save for the occasional joint red carpet appearance.

This is partly due to the fact that both of them stay off social media.

