EFCC arrests Gombe Peace Corps commandant

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Gombe State has arrested Ambore Enoch, the Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps in the state, for alleged employment scam and extortion.

Mr Enoch was accused of extorting N54 million from members of the public in the state under the pretext of offering them appointment into the corps and providing them its training kits.

According to a press statement on Wednesday by EFCC spokesperson in the state, Bello Bajoga, Mr Enoch was picked up for questioning following investigation of a petition by some aggrieved persons in the state.

“Investigation into the case revealed that the victims (mostly youth of Gombe State) were deceived to pay various sums of money ranging from N3,000 to N60,000 into the Corps account domiciled in one of the new generation banks, amounting to N54 million,” he said

He added that this happened between December 2016 and March 2017.

The spokesperson said it was discovered that out of the money, Mr Enoch withdrew N3.5 million for his personal use, transferred N20 million into his personal account and remitted N18.7million to the headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

He said other “suspicious” withdrawals were made by other individuals under the instruction of Mr Enoch.

He said the matter was still being investigated, after which the suspect would be charged to court.

The peace corps is currently registered as a non-governmental organisation and failed in its bid to be transformed to a government para-military agency.

A bill for the establishment of the corps passed through the National Assembly. President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to it in the face of opposition to the establishment of the corps by the police and other security organisations which argued it was aiming to encroach on their duties.

The police last year raided and locked up the headquarters of the corps and detained its leaders who later secured their freedom.

