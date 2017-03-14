EFCC Chairman, Appears Before Senate on Wednesday

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu will appear before the Senate for screening on Wednesday, March 15.
.Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki confirmed this while presiding over plenary on Tuesday.
Magu has been serving in an acting capacity for over a year.
If he is screened and confirmed, it would put to rest public backlash on the Senate for refusing to screen him in December 2016.
The Senate then adduced reasons for a report that indicted him, but President Muhammadu Buhari later re-sent his name, explaining that the EFCC Chairman has been investigated based on the report and was not found culpable.
