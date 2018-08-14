EFCC secures over 150 convictions in seven months – Magu

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the agency secured no fewer than 150 convictions in seven months.

Mr Magu made the disclosure on Monday at a stakeholder interactive session held at the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC.

He stated that the agency had ensured the prosecution of all corruption cases irrespective of how highly placed the culprit was.

‘‘For us at EFCC, we are driven by courage, integrity, professionalism and commitment to the common task of improving the lots of our people at the grassroots as we promote working partnership with all stakeholders,’’ he said.

The EFCC boss stressed that the agency had not and would not engage in a witch-hunt, adding that its activities were in line with international best practices.

‘‘In all that we do, we are guided first by the fear of God and patriotism to our fatherland and the rule of law.

‘‘I will continue to discharge my duties guided by fear of God, overriding interest of Nigeria and rule of law,’’ he said.

Mr Magu, who stated that the commission had recorded notable achievements, added that it became accessible to Nigerians and had brought the anti-corruption campaign closer to the people.

