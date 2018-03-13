Electoral Act Amendment: Buhari Writes National Assembly, Withholds Assent

BY OBUTE JAMES

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday March 13, communicated his decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill to the National Assembly.

In a letter read to members of the House of Representatives on the floor by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, the president stated amongst other reasons that the amendments infringe on the rights of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC.

The amendments proposed by the National Assembly sought to make some changes in Nigeria’s electoral act including changing the sequence of the 2019 election.

The federal lawmakers want the National Assembly election to come up first, followed by that of state lawmakers and governors and lastly the presidential election.

With the rejection of the amendments by the president, the next option left for the National Assembly is to override the president’s veto.