EPL: Liverpool go top as Iwobi wins with Arsenal

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was in the starting line up for Arsenal on Saturday as the Gunners finally secured their first win of the season, beating West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates.

Arsenal, who had lost their first two games of the season against Manchester City and Chelsea, started on a shaky note again on Saturday before rallying to a 3-1 win over the Hammers.

Victory for Arsenal was secured as they bounced back through a Nacho Monreal strike, an Issa Diopown goal and a Danny Welbeck tap-in after Marko Arnautovic had given United a surprise lead.

A failure to hold on means that the Hammers, who will feel that they were worthy of a point, have now lost their opening three league fixtures for the third time this decade.

It was also a sweet end for the Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Nididi as Leicester city beat Southampton 1-2 away from home.

In other games also played on Saturday, Everton blew a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

It was a barren draw in the Huddersfield vs Cardiff City tie.

While Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton wanderers in the day’s early kick off, Liverpool have moved to the top of log after they beat Brighton by a lone goal.

Nigeria international, Leon Balogun, was in action from start to finish but he could not stop Mohammed Salah who got the only goal for the Reds who have now won all their three games.

