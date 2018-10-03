Ex-Guber candidate, Waziri secures senatorial ticket in Yobe

By Hussaini Mohammed Baba, Potiskum

Adamu Maina Waziri has secured the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) senatorial ticket of Yobe South (Zone B) with a total vote of 341 to beat Haruna Bawa Waziri, who got 15 votes while Mohammed Hassan (Dambu), the incumbent, could only get six votes.

The election was held in the hall of the Potiskum Cinema, were the PDP traditionally hold its gatherings and in the presence of INEC, party officials and relevant security agencies. Accredited voters were 420 with unused ballots at 56 and 2 were invalid.

Zone B senatorial district is made up Potiskum, Fune, Fika and Nangere Local Governments with a total of 44 wards.

However, this paper gathered that Senator Mohammed Hassan, who had some delegates, three from each ward, dropped for his candidates at the PDP National Secretariat had conducted a parallel primaries with those delegates and executive committee members he formed whose constitution was declared null and void by the Yobe State High Court and the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

According to Alhaji Mustapha, the Yobe PDP State Admin Secretary, who was at the venue of the primary election that returned Waziri victorious, “the disregard for legal orders by people who, in desperation, connive with corrupt elements to perpetrate impunity in democracy is heartrending”.

In this parallel primary, the convener, Senator Mohammed Hassan is said to have secured 333 votes, Haruna Bawa Waziri had five while Adamu Maina Waziri got voted by three.

This is the first time since the formation of the PDP that it would be having two parallel primaries in Yobe State.

Source: Neptune Prime

Like this: Like Loading...