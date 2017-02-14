EXCLUSIVE ‘Recent’ Pictures of President Buhari are Diversionary, Out-dated, Misleading

DESERT HERALD can reveal that those behind circulating old and outdated pictures of President Muhammadu BUHARI with some personalities online and in other social media platforms suggesting his arrival from London or to justify state of his ‘good’ health, and in some instances posting outdated pictures like the one taken with some APC leaders like Messrs Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande etc after the 2015 election in London are the same cabal that are sabotaging his good intentions through greed and unprecedented corruption. Their lists are endless.
They uses the goodwill of the president and enrich themselves and their families in less than two years leaving party faithful and Nigerians in unprecedented poverty and squalor. The pictures below of President Buhari, Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande which was released by the presidency on Thursday, DESERT HERALD can report is an old picture taken after the 2015 election in London. And as you can clearly see from the same seating room and the president wearing same clothe in the other picture below, is President Buhari and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. But the presidency did not officially release the Buhari and Atiku picture and we are aware that Atiku did not recently visit PMB. The three pictures were taken separately in London after the 2015 election.
The sponsors are NOT doing the President any good through such desperate propaganda and mismanagement of an issue that would have naturally resolve itself. While some insinuate that the opposition PDP are behind these highly unprofessional and misleading propaganda, it is however clear from these pictures released by the presidency that the cabal which are part of the elements in today’s presidency are using PMB to defraud Nigerians and preserve their interest which was exactly what we have seen during late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. They are at work again.
Similar pictures that were posted online suggesting that PMB have arrived Nigeria from London is also a fraud orchestrated by the cabal under the over 70 years old man as their leader.
The picture which we also presented below was actually taken in 2016 during one of the president’s arrival to Nigeria from a foreign trip.
DESERT HERALD is insisting that all those that love PMB and wish Nigeria well should not engage in such desperate fraud which is harming the president more. They should instead pray for him, and pray to ALLAH to expose the enemies, the fake loyalists and blood relatives within PMB. Our President is a human being. He can fall sick and even die if Allah wishes. So politicizing his health condition, engaging in any form of propaganda is not a favour to him but a great disservice to his principles and ideals. President Muhammadu Buhari did not do anything wrong.
He acted very well within the confines of the constitution. The nation has an active acting President vested with all executive powers. So why the desperation to mislead Nigerians by the cabal which will only fuel suspicion and create avoidable tension in the polity? The cabal which we will soon mention care only about themselves and their families while BUHARI care for Nigeria and Nigerians. The cabal are our enemies, they are the ones worsening the economic recession and frustrating the president’s efforts.
