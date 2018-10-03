Explosive! Purported Nigeria Air “Partners” deny any deal with Sirika

The five purported “partners” of the Nigeria Air project – Catamaran Nigeria Limited, Aubert Business Consulting (ABC) U.K., Arup U.K., RDC Aviation Economics U.K., and Olawoyin & Olawoyin Nigeria – have denied any involvement with the Honorable Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika in the Nigeria Air project.

The denial followed a “Thirty-Day Pre-Action Notices to MoT-Aviation and ICRC” addressed to the “partners” by the George Uboh Whistleblowers Network (GUWN).

The Pre-Action Notices issued by GUWN Chairman, Dr. George Uboh, dated Monday, September 24, 2018, reads in part:

“We have written a letter to the Honorable Minister of State, Ministry of Transportation-Aviation and the Acting Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on the above-captioned.

“On page 3, paragraph e), we clearly stated your involvement hence you were mentioned as one of the parties to be served a copy after the signature on page 4.

“Although we could not find on record any work your firm performed for and on behalf of “Nigeria Air”, however, we would appreciate a response from you regarding your firm’s engagement on “Nigeria Air” as Transaction Adviser (TA)/financial and economic adviser; the job you executed for and on behalf of “Nigeria Air”, and any payment(s) received for work done for and on behalf of “Nigeria Air”.

“As you may already know, “Nigeria Air” was suspended on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Nigerian government.

“As the attached records show, we have been investigating “Nigeria Air” before the suspension via documents procured from MoT-Aviation and ICRC through the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“If your firm’s name was used to siphon funds from the Nigerian government without your knowledge, please advise us accordingly and truthfully.

“Please be cognizant of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) hence we are copying the British High Commission in Nigeria this letter.

“And because the “Nigeria Air’ deal was transacted in U.S Dollar, we are copying the U.S Embassy in Nigeria this letter as well.” [End]

The letter was subsequently copied to the High Commissioner, British High Commission, Abuja, Nigeria, U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Abuja, Nigeria, and the Honorable Minister of Transportation.

In a sharp response, one of the “partners”, Catamaran Nigeria Limited replied to GUWN on behalf of all five “partners” and denied any involvement with Nigeria Air or Senator Hadi Sirika.

Like this: Like Loading...