Extradition: EFCC submits Interpol, other documents on Diezani to AGF By Yusuf All I

Documents for former Petroleum Resources Minister Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke’s extradition has been submitted to the Attorney-Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Besides a comprehensive investigative report on the ex-minister, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the document included a Red Alert watch-list by the International Police Organization (INTERPOL), and court judgments on the forfeiture of some prime assets by Mrs. Alison-Madueke.

According to a source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, the extradition process would soon begin.

The source said: “ We are hastening up the process for the extradition of the ex-minister of Petroleum Resources from the United Kingdom. The EFCC has made the extradition a priority goal in 2019.

“We have submitted documents to the AGF, including investigative report, court judgments on forfeiture of assets by Diezani and his assets, judicial decisions on some of his co-accused persons, and the INTERPOL alert on her.

“She has finally forfeited some prized assets. The assets lost to the Federal Government by the ex-Minister include a multi-storey building in Banana Island Foreshore Estate in Ikoyi, Lagos; a real estate comprising six flats in Ikoyi and an estate of 21 mixed housing in Yaba, Lagos.

“Many properties allegedly linked with Diezani have also been placed under interim forfeiture by the anti-graft commission

“ All is set for her extradition from the United Kingdom. It is left to the AGF, who is constitutionally empowered to see the extradition process through.”

The source added: “ We have fulfilled the conditions precedent to bring her back home for trial.

”The extradition of the ex-minister is on our priority list for the year. “

“ This commission has also filed before the Apo Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory five charges of conspiracy and illegal act of accepting and giving gratifications against Alison-Madueke and a co-defendant, Mr. Jide Omokore, who is a former Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Company.”

Justice Valentine Ashi on December 3, 2018, granted leave to the EFCC to arraign the two defendants.

“ On December 4, the court granted an ex parte application by the EFCC and issued an arrest warrant against Alison-Madueke, to enable the police and other security agencies to arrest her within 72 hours.”

