FAAC: FG, States , LGs share N714.809b…NNPC reporting template out next month

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Friday shared the sum of N714.809 billion to the three tiers of government.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun , who presided over the meeting said that N597. 975 billion came from earnings into the Federation Account, with the balancing coming from the Value Added Tax (VAT).

Of the N597.975 billion, the federal government received N269.825 billion, states got N136.859 billion , while N105.512 billion was allocated to the Local Governments .

The nine oil producing states received an additional N44.964 billion representing 13% derivation, N40.815 billion paid out as cost of collection to the Nigeria Customs Service and the Federal Inland revenue service (FIRS).

Crude oil export sales volume for the month of July was 3.74 million barrels resulting in an increased revenue from federation crude oil exports. The previous month’s figure of export was 3.57 million barrels.

Mrs. Adeosun revealed that the Excess Crude Account has grown to $2.332 billion.

Meanwhile, new NNPC reporting template ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the debate on inadequate remittances into the Federation Account would be ready by next month.

The minister, “what the president wanted was a monthly reconciliation of figures between the ministry of finance, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Director, Home Finance and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).”

Like this: Like Loading...