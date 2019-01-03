Fallout of Adamawa APC Guber Primaries: Why I sued Bindow – Aisha Buhari’s brother

Aisha Buhari’s brother Mahamood Halilu has said he decided to challenge Adamawa State Governor Mohammed Jibrilla’s declaration as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the state in court because he has incontrovertible proof that Jibrilla presented a forged secondary school certificate.

He claimed his campaign organisation confirmed that the governor allegedly possesses a forged certificate and decided to go to court to stop the opposition from exploiting it to deny the APC victory in the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

Halilu, who addressed journalists in company with a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of his campaign organisation Medan Fwa said, “We are not in court because we don’t love our party or its candidate (Bindow), but because of the certificate forgery scandal against him, which we have also ascertained to be true. And this is why we are in court seeking this two prayers –that the court looks into the allegations of certificate forgery against the governor and interpret the laws in our constitution against certificate forgers and disqualify him if found guilty.

“What we don’t want to allow is to work relentlessly for the victory of the APC in the state only for the opposition to reclaim victory through technicalities.

“We are also want the court to order the replacement of the governor as the candidate of the party for not being a fit and proper candidate.”

In anticipation a favourable judgement, Halilu said he would be reviving his campaign structure which was disbanded after the primary to begin mobilisation for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and his governorship bid if the court disqualifies Bindow.

Like this: Like Loading...