Family of Sani Baba makes U-turn, says Aisha Buhari’s ADC not released…As PRJA cautions govt agents, cronies from intimidating journalists

Contrary to their earlier claims by the family of the Aide De Camp (ADC) to the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, that Sani Baba-Inna has been released from DSS detention, brother to the embattled Baba-Inna, Farouq who earlier confirm his release has call to say that the ADC was not actually release and it was a misinformation he got.

Farouq Baba-Inna, had few hours ago said “Sani has just been released and I am on my way to see him,” he said.

However, Farouq later told an online medium that he was misinformed.

“A colleague of the ADC called me as I was travelling to Abuja to tell me that he has been released. Unfortunately, it turned out to be untrue.

“I was so excited and had no reason to doubt him. That was why I called to inform you,” he said about an hour after the initial call.

Also, spokesperson to Mrs Buhari, Suleiman Haruna, in a message to this newspaper said Mr Baba-Inna may not be released anytime soon.

“The officer is being investigated on allegation of corrupt practices, which is a serious offence. As such, it is unlikely that the DSS will compromise and release him midway without completing the investigation,” Mr Haruna said.

Mrs Buhari accuses Mr Baba-Inna of collecting cash gifts totalling N2.5 billion from politicians and businesses over three years, money he allegedly kept to himself. She asked the police to retrieve the money, and publicly asked persons who may have given money to Mr Baba-Inna to demand same from him.

However, police investigations, according to sources in the police, failed to trace such huge amount to the ADC.

Dissatisfied, Mrs Buhari asked the SSS to take over the case.

Spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the arrest to said investigation was in progress.

In a related development, the umbrella body of all journalists in Africa, Protection Rights of Journalists of Africa, PRJA, with it’s headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa has said it has discovered plots by agents of the Nigerian government and some that are close to the government to use government institutions to blackmail, arrest and detain some Nigerian journalists that are critical in reporting certain issues that recently dominate newspaper headlines in the country. The tense statement which was released by the PRJA Secretary General, Prof. John Nkunnu warned federal authorities in Nigeria and those close to them to desist from using security agencies against journalists that are performing their constitutional responsibilities. He said any attempt by either government, their agencies or persons close or connected to government to harass, intimidate, arrest or intrude in the constitutional work of Journalists in Nigeria and Africa as a whole will be resisted. He advised government or anybody connected to government to accept dissenting views as part of democratic government.

